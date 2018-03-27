Dez Bryant's and Jesse James' overturned catches are just two of the plays that would have different outcomes with the new rule revision. (0:49)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- NFL owners approved new rules and bylaws on Tuesday, including unanimously approving the proposal to change the league's catch rule and authorizing in-game ejections from the league's officiating office.

The owners also made permanent the rule change that teams start from the 25-yard line after a touchback on a kickoff or punt. Four bylaws also were approved, including a proposal that teams can trade players that are on injured reserve.

NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora tweeted out the approved rules and bylawys:

For the catch rule, the requirement to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of going to the ground no longer applies. The new rule establishes three elements of a catch: control, in bounds and a "football move."

A football move, will be an act such as a third step, a reach toward the line to gain yardage or the ability to perform such an act. On-field officials will be required to judge whether it occurs.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said last week that the catch will continue to be subject to replay. "If someone asks, 'What is a catch?'" Vincent said, "we can say, 'It's control, two feet and perform a football act.' OK, now that makes sense."

The current proposal will ensure that controversial incompletions -- such as Calvin Johnson's infamous play in 2010 and Dez Bryant's in 2014 -- will instead be ruled completions in the future.

For the new ejection rule, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron now has the authority to eject players from games for egregious non-football acts. Referees will also continue to have the authority to eject players as well.

The Jets withdrew their proposal to make defensive pass interference a 15-yard penalty. It generated strong discussion but did not have the widespread support to pass.