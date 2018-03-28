The Ol' Ball Coach's name is cropping up in coaching conversations again.

But this time, Steve Spurrier would be coaching in a brand-new league -- Charlie Ebersol's Alliance of American Football project, which plans to debut Feb. 9, 2019 -- and he says he's intrigued by it.

Steve Spurrier told the Orlando Sentinel that the Alliance of American Football reached out to him about coaching one of the league's new teams. Spurrier said he's interested. Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire

The league -- expected to rival the XFL, which will be relaunching -- was announced earlier in March and is expected to begin in 2020. It has reached out to Spurrier to gauge his interest in coaching a potential team in Orlando.

"I can't talk a lot about it," Spurrier told the Orlando Sentinel. "It sounds like an interesting and intriguing format and could be a lot of fun. I'm fired up about it, and we'll see what happens. But I do have an interest."

Spurrier coached at Florida from 1990-2001, the Washington Redskins from 2002-03, and South Carolina from 2005 to '15. When he left South Carolina, he called it "resigning," not "retiring."

Ebersol is a son of Dick Ebersol, who was Vince McMahon's partner in the original XFL, which was short-lived. Charlie Ebersol directed ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary on the XFL that aired last year. The season will run 10 weeks and will have 50-man teams.

Spurrier told the Sentinel he is intrigued about the AAF because of its potential. McMahon's league is backed by his money, while Ebersol's league is funded by others, including former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and The Chernin Group, which, among other investments, owns a significant share of Barstool Sports.

"I think where businesses like this fail is that they expect to have ludicrous and unrealistic ticket and media deal projections in Year 1," Ebersol said during the announcement last week. "Our investors here understand that it's a seven- to 10-year plan."

Ebersol also brought on former NFL general manager Bill Polian, currently an ESPN analyst. The player side will be overseen by former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, and the team side will be guided by former USC standout and executive J.K. McKay.

Advisers to the league also will include former NFL players Hines Ward and Justin Tuck, as well as Dick Ebersol.

"Fifty-nine million people play fantasy and 20 million people play only fantasy football," Ebersol. "We have to be able to take advantage of the people who just stop playing fantasy when the NFL season ends."