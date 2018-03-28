The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran tight end Benjamin Watson, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson met with the Saints on Tuesday, and the deal was completed on Wednesday.

Watson, 37, successfully came back last season after missing all of 2016 with an Achilles injury. He led the Ravens with 61 receptions, which also ranked No. 8 among NFL tight ends.

Though he was a frequent target of Joe Flacco's, Watson didn't do much after the reception, averaging 8.5 yards per catch. He had only two catches of 25 yards or longer in 2017.

Drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 2004, Watson is one of six active tight ends with at least 450 catches, 5,000 receiving yards and 40 touchdown catches in a career. His 495 catches rank as the eighth-most by an NFL tight end over the past 14 seasons.

Watson made a significant impact off the field and was one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award last season. Watson's charitable arm, the One More Foundation, partnered with the International Justice Mission, the world's largest international anti-slavery organization working to combat human trafficking, modern-day slavery and other forms of violence against the poor.

Watson and the Saints were a great fit in his previous stint with the team from 2013-2015. He was a respected locker room leader who was elected as a team captain in his final season in New Orleans. And he had the best year of his career that same season after the Saints traded away Jimmy Graham, with 74 catches for 825 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Saints tried to upgrade to free agent Coby Fleener in 2016, but that move hasn't panned out as expected. Saints coach Sean Payton called the position a "must" this offseason. And they considered a reunion with Graham earlier this month before his price tag got too high.

ESPN's Mike Triplett and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.