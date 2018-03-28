ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are aware of a video that surfaced on social media Wednesday showing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III smoking an unknown substance and blowing smoke into the camera, but the team declined to comment.

The video was not posted on Hargreaves' official Instagram account, but a fake one with a similar name. The account was deleted later Wednesday morning, but not before Instagram users had posted it to Twitter.

It is not clear when the video was shot, but it appears that it was recorded off a Snapchat or Instagram story. Bucs officials were made aware of the video at NFL owners meetings, and Hargreaves was also made aware of the video.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is aware of the video but had no further comment.

Hargreaves, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, struggled in 2017. He was demoted from his outside cornerback position to nickelback and was hindered by a hamstring injury.