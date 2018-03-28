ALAMEDA, Calif. -- David Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65.

The Oakland Raiders announced Humm's death on Wednesday, calling him a true Raider for his seven years with the team.

Kendra Stabler Moyes, the daughter of late Raiders quarterback and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ken Stabler, tweeted:

I am heartbroken. I will miss your weekly emails. I will never forget the kindness and love that you showed me after my Dad passed. The only good thing is you two are now locker roommates again. God speed my friend. You will never be forgotten! Love you very much Hummer! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vqIruBUpm — Kendra Stabler Moyes (@KendraSMoyes) March 28, 2018

Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988 and was in a wheelchair for more than 20 years. The Lincoln Journal Star said he died Tuesday night at home in Las Vegas.

Humm was a starter for three seasons at Nebraska, leading the team to top-10 finishes each season. He was a second-team All-American in 1974, when he finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 1975 and served as a backup on their Super Bowl winning teams in the 1976 and 1983 seasons. He played 95 games over 10 seasons with the Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Colts. He started one game for Baltimore in 1981 and threw for 753 yards in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.