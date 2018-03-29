Le'Veon Bell vented his frustration Thursday at apparent negative reaction in Pittsburgh to his contract drama with the Steelers.

The star running back, who earlier this month received the franchise tag from the Steelers for the second straight season, tweeted:

it's so hard to be a hero in a city that paints youu out to be the villain.. pic.twitter.com/TBFAHTQJcm — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 29, 2018

Earlier this week, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters at the NFL's owners meetings in Orlando, Florida, that the team was putting talks with Bell on hold while focusing on free agency and the NFL draft. Colbert said the team eventually will continue the dialogue with Bell's reps but that there was no update on a deal.

Editor's Picks Steelers put Bell contract talks on hold The Steelers are putting contract talks with running back Le'Veon Bell on hold during free agency and the draft but plan to revisit the situation.

Bell told ESPN in early March that the Steelers upped their offer but the sides still disagreed on terms; Bell is seeking at least $14.5 million per year over the course of a long-term contract. Bell also said he'll consider sitting out training camp for the second consecutive year, or even regular-season games. Bell would need to report to the team by Week 10 to accrue an NFL season and be eligible for free agency in 2019.

Colbert said rescinding the tag is improbable, but he's hopeful Bell is with the team in late July as it reconvenes at St. Vincent College.

"Hopefully Le'Veon comes to training camp. Hopefully he's a part of a winning team in 2018," Colbert said. "We'll react to every situation as it presents itself. But we'll never sit around and talk about what-ifs."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.