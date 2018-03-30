FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who surprisingly didn't play a snap on defense for the New England Patriots during their Super Bowl LII loss to Philadelphia, shared his mindset on the sideline that night as the game was unfolding.

"I just wanted to go up to [Bill] Belichick or [defensive coordinator] Matt Patricia and say, 'This is how we're going to end this?'" Butler relayed in an SI: Under the Cover profile on his free-agent negotiations. "I grew up in the Patriots system. I'm a well-mannered guy. I respect my authority. I just couldn't ask them for something they didn't want to do. ...

"I was close to going up there and saying what I wanted to say to Matt or Belichick, but I just stayed in my lane and did my job. I really wanted to go ask them, but I didn't."

Editor's Picks Belichick stays mum on Butler no-start in SB Bill Belichick didn't explain why he benched Malcolm Butler on defense in the Patriots' loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, only wishing his former player the best with the Titans.

NFL free-agency recap: Top signings, grades for all 32 teams One team got an A and another a D for free agency. NFL Nation hands out grades for all 32 teams. 1 Related

Immediately after the loss, Butler told ESPN that the Patriots gave up on him and he could have changed the game.

Earlier this month, the free agent signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans that included $31 million in guarantees.

During his introductory news conference in Tennessee, Butler said that while he didn't know the reason he didn't play on defense in Super Bowl LII, he wasn't completely locked in leading up to the game.

"I wasn't feeling too well. I feel like that was kind of part of it. Not to blame anybody. I accept full responsibility myself," Butler said. "I'm not blaming the New England Patriots or no one. It could have been just me. It could have been anything. I was not feeling too well, and the New England Patriots are all about doing their job. They want everybody locked in and focused 100 percent, and that probably was not the case."

Butler had traveled to the Super Bowl one day after the rest of the team and was listed on the injury report with an illness. He had been listed as limited in the team's Wednesday practice leading up to the game.

"I have the flu, nose running, nose stuffed up. I took a trip to the hospital," Butler said in the SI profile. "I didn't travel with the team. ... Would we have won if I played? Probably, maybe, I'm not sure. I would say we were short about one or two plays. I've seen a couple plays out there I could have made. It was just a coaching decision; it didn't work out good for me, him or the New England Patriots organization."

Butler had said he hoped to "go out like Kobe Bryant" and "finish my career on one team." He added, "Nobody wants to be somewhere they're not wanted."

Prior to last season, Butler had been offered an extension with the Patriots, but the sides couldn't reach an agreement.