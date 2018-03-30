The Minnesota Vikings have signed free-agent wide receiver Kendall Wright, it was announced Friday.

SKOL — Kendall Wright (@1kendallwright) March 30, 2018

The Vikings were able to bolster a position of need on their list of offseason priorities. Minnesota cut veteran Jarius Wright two weeks ago due to concerns over salary-cap space.

Kendall Wright, 28, will compete for the No. 3 receiver position behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. He gives the Vikings a middle-of-the-field option and a reliable third-down threat.

Editor's Picks NFL free-agency recap: Top signings, grades for all 32 teams One team got an A and another a D for free agency. NFL Nation hands out grades for all 32 teams.

Wright was the only Chicago Bears receiver to crack the 50-catch barrier (59) in 2017. He emerged as rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's preferred target as the season wore on, and he had a season-high 10 receptions for 107 yards in a Week 14 victory at Cincinnati.

The 2012 first-round pick spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing a one-year deal with the Bears last spring. Wright's best season was 2013, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.