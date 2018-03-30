        <
        >

          Vikings sign receiver Kendall Wright

          3:45 PM ET
          • Courtney CroninESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Covered the 49ers, Raiders and Warriors for the San Jose Mercury News. She joined ESPN in 2017.

          The Minnesota Vikings have signed free-agent wide receiver Kendall Wright, it was announced Friday.

          The Vikings were able to bolster a position of need on their list of offseason priorities. Minnesota cut veteran Jarius Wright two weeks ago due to concerns over salary-cap space.

          Kendall Wright, 28, will compete for the No. 3 receiver position behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. He gives the Vikings a middle-of-the-field option and a reliable third-down threat.

          Wright was the only Chicago Bears receiver to crack the 50-catch barrier (59) in 2017. He emerged as rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's preferred target as the season wore on, and he had a season-high 10 receptions for 107 yards in a Week 14 victory at Cincinnati.

          The 2012 first-round pick spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing a one-year deal with the Bears last spring. Wright's best season was 2013, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards.

          ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.