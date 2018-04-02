The New York Jets claimed former Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford off waivers on Monday.

The Jets were in need of a tight end after Austin Seferian-Jenkins signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Seferian-Jenkins had 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Before adding Walford, the only other tight ends on the Jets' roster were Eric Tomlinson, who had eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in 2017, and Jordan Leggett, who missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

Walford, 26, played in 13 games last season for the Raiders, finishing with nine receptions for 80 yards. He was a bigger part of Oakland's passing game in 2015 and '16, finishing with 61 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns combined.

The Raiders selected him in the third round (68th overall) in the 2015 draft.