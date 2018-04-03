The Arizona Cardinals have signed free-agent wide receiver Brice Butler to a two-year contract.

Monday's move addresses one of the team's biggest needs, depth at the receiver position, following the departures of John Brown and Jaron Brown to free agency.

Butler, entering his sixth NFL season, played the past three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and totaled 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns while serving mostly as the No. 4 receiver behind Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley.

Butler was selected by Oakland in the seventh round out of San Diego State in the 2013 draft and played his first two seasons with the Raiders.

Overall, the 28-year-old receiver has appeared in 61 games, with 73 catches for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns.

ESPN's Todd Archer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.