The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow on a one-year contract.

Worrilow, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Lions last year and ended up as a rotational linebacker. He played in 13 games, starting eight, and finished with 30 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Worrilow will add competition to an Eagles linebacker group that includes Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks and the recently acquired Corey Nelson. Kendricks has been the subject of trade speculation for the second straight offseason. The Eagles have options should they move him.

Worrilow should also help on special teams, an area of focus for the Eagles. He was a core special-teams player for the Lions last season, playing close to half of the special-teams snaps.

He came to Detroit from the Atlanta Falcons, where he made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2013.

Worrilow has played in 72 career games, making 412 tackles with four sacks and two interceptions.

ESPN's Tim McManus and Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.