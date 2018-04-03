Nose tackle Phil Taylor signed a one-year deal and will attempt another comeback with the Washington Redskins, the team announced on Tuesday.

Taylor's comeback this past season ended with torn quadriceps in the third preseason game. He had played his way not only onto Washington's roster, but into the starting lineup at nose tackle. The Redskins had remained interested in retaining him, but for much of this offseason weren't sure if he planned to continue playing.

Because of various knee injuries, Taylor has not played in a regular-season game since Nov. 6, 2014. He recently posted a short video on Instagram of himself working out, signaling a desire to return.

Taylor, who will turn 30 on Saturday, showed promise as a first-round pick by Cleveland in 2011, starting every game. But that was the last season he played all 16 games. He was in Denver's camp in 2016 but suffered another knee injury and was placed on injured reserve.

The Redskins have wanted to bolster their defensive line this offseason, meeting with free agents such as Muhammad Wilkerson and Johnathan Hankins. Wilkerson opted for Green Bay and Hankins remains unsigned. Washington also will look to draft a defensive lineman, if not in the first round then relatively early.

The Redskins' run defense ranked 32nd in yards per game last season and 29th in yards per carry. The Redskins have not ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game since 2012.