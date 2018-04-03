New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will not face felony charges stemming from his arrest in Sunrise, Florida on Jan. 19, according to online court records.

He was charged with a single misdemeanor count of reckless driving last Friday, according to the records.

Anderson had been facing nine charges, including two felonies -- fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active (which was reduced to the misdemeanor charge of reckless and driving) and threatening a public servant or family member.

"The felony charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor charge due to a possible discrepancy regarding the initial estimated speed, but there is no doubt that the defendant was driving recklessly," the Broward County State Attorney's office said in a statement to NFL.com. "The other charges were declined, not filed, due to insufficient evidence."

Anderson's January arrest was his second in an eight-month span. He also was arrested last May at a musical festival in Miami Beach. He was charged with resisting arrest with violence, a felony. He's still awaiting trial, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.

According to the arrest report of the Jan. 19 incident, police alleged that Anderson blew through a traffic stop, was clocked at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, ran two red lights and was "all over the roadway" before stopping. Once in custody, police alleged he refused to get in the back of the police vehicle and, once he was in the car, used profanity and made a sexual reference to the officer's wife.

Anderson enjoyed a breakout season with the Jets, as he led the team with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He made the team in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.