Stephen A. Smith is happy Robert Griffin III is getting a chance to be in the NFL again as a backup for Baltimore. (0:48)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have reached a one-year agreement with quarterback Robert Griffin III, providing an experienced backup to Joe Flacco.

The Ravens initially brought in Griffin to throw to receivers in a recent workout. That led to another meeting with team officials and eventually an agreement late Tuesday.

In announcing the deal, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said that Griffin "had a real good workout" for the team last week.

Baltimore had expressed interest in Griffin last summer.

Other than Flacco, the only quarterback on the roster had been Josh Woodrum, who spent all of last season on the practice squad and has never thrown a regular-season pass. Ryan Mallett, the Ravens' backup the last two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent.

This doesn't preclude the Ravens from selecting a quarterback in this month's draft.

Griffin hasn't played since the 2016 season.

He was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft and counted on to be the franchise quarterback for the Washington Redskins. He made the Pro Bowl and All-Rookie team in 2012, but injuries derailed his career.

The Redskins cut him in 2016, and the Browns signed him to a two-year deal. Injuries limited him to five games with the Browns.