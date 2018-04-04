Adam Schefter explains that it wouldn't be the "Patriot way" if New England traded for Odell Beckham Jr. (0:50)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As trade rumors swirl and the New York Giants' new coaching staff puts together their offense for the 2018 season, they're doing so with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in mind.

New offensive coordinator Mike Shula called Beckham a "vital part of our offense" on Wednesday when asked about how they are approaching the task. He raved about his ability as a player.

Shula met with Beckham in his office at the Giants facility several weeks after being hired. The conversation went well.

Shula has since watched tape of his top offensive weapon and came away impressed. He appears to be planning to have him on the field for the Giants this season.

"Again, as we still work through this with Coach [Pat] Shurmur, he's obviously a vital part of our offense," Shula said. "When you have guys that can make plays and put points on the board you try to feature them as much as you can. But you also have to realize that you've got other components and hopefully some more as we move forward into the offseason and the draft, where we can put players on the field and we're not going to be predictable.

"And if teams want to try to take Odell away, then we have answers. And good answers."

Beckham, 25, has been the subject of trade rumors since Giants brass said last week at the NFL's annual meetings that it would listen to offers for their top playmaker and weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that their price began at two first-round picks.

The Rams were one of the teams interested, but they traded with New England for wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Tuesday. That eliminates them as a potential landing spot.

Shula heard the rumors swirl last week. He didn't pay them much attention.

"I kind of learned over the years to try and avoid the swirls," he said. "Just kind of focus in on the things that I'm responsible for."

That is putting a more productive offense on the field than the Giants have shown the past few years. The Giants scored the second-fewest points in the NFL last season, in part because Beckham missed the final 11 games with a fractured ankle.

When Shula will get the three-time Pro Bowler on the field is unknown. Beckham is in search of a new contract. He is set to earn $8.5 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Shurmur said last week he expects Beckham (and all his players) to be around for offseason workouts this spring. They have to learn a new system and they're trying to rebuild the team's culture.

The Giants' offseason workout program begins on Monday.

Beckham led the Giants in catches, yards and touchdowns each of his first three professional seasons. He had 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games before suffering the season-ending injury in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Shula is aware how valuable Beckham can be to the Giants' offense. And he sounds like a coach who intends to have Beckham on his roster this season.

"God, he's such an explosive player," Shula said. "We've watched what everyone else has seen him do on the field.

"I'm really looking forward to working with a guy like that."