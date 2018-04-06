AUSTIN, Texas -- Quarterback Johnny Manziel is scheduled to play roughly half of his team's offensive snaps Saturday in his debut for The Spring League, according to coach Terry Shea.
The league has eight quarterbacks spread out among its four teams, necessitating a split. Manziel will play the first and third quarters for the South team on Saturday, while Cody Keith -- who played at East Carolina and in the CFL -- will take the second and fourth quarters.
"They'll get an equal number of reps," said Shea, a longtime NFL quarterback coach and offensive coordinator who is working with The Spring League for the second consecutive year.
Manziel completed his eighth day of practice Thursday. The league is comprised of players not currently on NFL rosters, but CEO Brian Woods said that scouts have visited from more than half of the NFL's teams.
Manziel last played in a game on Dec. 27, 2015, when he was with the Cleveland Browns. Other quarterbacks on The Spring League roster include Zach Mettenberger, who played for the Tennessee Titans from 2014-15, and former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner.