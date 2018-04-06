The New Orleans Saints are signing Chicago Bears restricted free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith to a two-year, $10 million offer sheet, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Meredith, 25, led the Bears with 66 receptions, 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. He missed the 2017 season after tearing his left ACL and suffering other knee ligament damage during a preseason game.

Joining the Saints would reunite Meredith with wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, who previously served in the same role for the Bears.