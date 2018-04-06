The Cleveland Browns will have a completely new quarterback group in 2018.

The team traded Kevin Hogan to the Washington Redskins on Friday in a deal that also saw the teams swap sixth-round picks. The Browns move up 17 spots in the round, to 188.

The deal completes a quarterback overhaul by new general manager John Dorsey. Cleveland sent starter DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers and backup Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL Network reported earlier in the week that Hogan had requested a trade. Hogan started one game in 2017, but spent most of his time after the start as the third-string quarterback.

None of the three traded quarterbacks has won a game as an NFL starter. To replace them, the Browns added experience: Tyrod Taylor was acquired from the Buffalo Bills to be the starter and Drew Stanton signed as a free agent to be the backup.

The Browns also are expected to draft a quarterback first overall, with USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield the leading candidates.

Hogan was a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. When the Chiefs cut him after training camp, the Browns signed him to the practice squad.

Kevin Hogan played in eight games, starting just one, during his two seasons in Cleveland. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

In two seasons with the Browns, Hogan played in eight games and started one. He went 60-for-101 with four touchdown passes and seven interceptions. His two year rating: 61.9.

For Washington, Hogan is a young quarterback who could be possibly groomed as a backup to starter Alex Smith. Washington still has veteran Colt McCoy, but he's entering the final year of his contract. The team has expressed a desire to keep McCoy around.

The Redskins only kept two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster last season and coach Jay Gruden has said he's comfortable doing that again.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.