          Panthers QB Cam Newton not injured in collision with dump truck

          7:59 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
            Follow on Twitter

          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was not injured when he was involved in a collision with a dump truck in Atlanta, a team official confirmed.

          The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to ESPN that the collision occurred Thursday but neither party wanted to fill out a police report.

          It was not clear which party caused the accident.

          Newton, according to TMZ Sports, was driving a black Ferrari F12 that is valued at more than $300,000.

          The 2015 NFL MVP, who is from Atlanta, in December 2014 suffered a fractured bone in his back when his truck overturned after being struck by another vehicle near Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

          Newton spent the night in a hospital after that accident and missed one game.

