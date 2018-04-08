Aldon Smith is being held by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department on $500,000 bond after he arrested Friday for the third time in two months.

According to online records, the former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers linebacker's next court date is on Wednesday. No new charges are listed, but TMZ Sports reports he was arrested for violating conditions of his bail.

Smith was arraigned Thursday on three charges of violating a protective order, which was issued when he was arraigned March 12 for his original domestic violence charges stemming from a March 3 incident with his fiancée. He turned himself in on those charges on March 23 but failed to show for a court appearance two weeks ago before making his appearance Thursday. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, which monitors alcohol use through sweat.

Smith's fiancée, Shawna McKnight, said in a statement to TMZ Sports that, "Unfortunately through these circumstances Aldon and I are no longer together."

"Although it's with a heavy heart, I truly wish him the best and pray he gets the help he needs. I will always have love for him, but at this point I'm simply the victim in this ongoing case," she said.

Smith, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012 who had 44 sacks in his first three seasons, has had several run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has previously faced weapon charges that were later reduced.

The 28-year-old played nine games for Oakland in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.