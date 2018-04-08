The Tennessee Titans agreed to a contract with veteran defensive tackle Bennie Logan, the team announced Sunday.

Logan, 28, will provide defensive line depth and become a top contender to start at nose tackle. The Titans needed more talent at the position following the releases of Karl Klug and Sylvester Williams earlier this offseason.

The move comes after the Titans missed out on signing Ndamukong Suh, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams after visiting Tennessee.

Logan, whose best strength is his run-stuffing ability, will add to a strong Titans run defense that finished fourth in 2017. He ranks ninth among defensive lineman over the last five years with 31 tackles for loss on rushing attempts, according to Stats LLC.

Logan joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent last year after four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 15 games, plus the playoff loss to the Titans, starting in 13 of them.

Logan led the Chiefs' defensive linemen last season in total tackles (54). He was second on the team in tackles for loss (10) and tied for sixth in sacks (1.5).

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.