        <
        >

          Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama Packers swag

          1:23 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Packers for Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1997-2013
            • Two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
            Follow on Twitter

          If the Dalai Lama wasn't a Green Bay Packers fan -- or even a football fan -- before, maybe he will be now.

          A photo posted on the spiritual leader of the Tibet's Instagram page showed him meeting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who presented him with some gear.

          The photo shows the Dalai Lama wearing a Packers hat and holding an NFL ball with Rodgers alongside.

          Rodgers is on a philanthropic mission with his girlfriend, race car driver Danica Patrick, on behalf of Starkey Hearing Foundation to give hearing aids to people around the world.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.