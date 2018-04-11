New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed up in an unexpected place Tuesday, visiting jailed rapper Meek Mill at a state prison in Pennsylvania. Kraft was there with his friend, entrepreneur Michael Rubin, to advocate for the release of Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

"He's an amazing young man," Kraft said outside the State Correctional Institution-Chester, in a video posted by NBC10 in Philadelphia. "I know how I'd feel if I were in the situation he is. He's very intelligent.

"I've had the pleasure, through Michael, [of] getting to know him over the last two to three years -- maybe even longer. Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. It makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform."

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison in November 2017 for violating his probation after failing a drug test, traveling out of the region and getting arrested for fighting and other related offenses.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed a motion last Thursday to the court that it does not oppose Mill being released on bail. Mill's attorneys have reportedly filed motions to release Mill from prison, but the judge overseeing the case has not relented.

Said Kraft, "It's really bad. I know some of our players in the NFL have talked about this. I see it firsthand. It's just wrong. We have to find a way to correct it and also help the community help themselves. It's just sad. This guy is a great guy. Shouldn't be here. And then think of all the taxpayers here paying for people like this to be in jail and not out being productive."