TEMPE, Ariz. - When it comes to quarterback Sam Bradford, Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has one concern.

He wants him ready to play 16 games - or more. The short term isn't as important as the long term.

"I'm not concerned about getting him out there as quick as possible to be able to throw the ball," Wilks said. "We've come up with a plan.

"We're going to make sure that we're giving Sam everything that he needs to be successful and we've created a plan and we're trying to follow that plan accordingly."

Bradford is still recovering from having his left knee scoped in November after injuring it in Week 1 last season and reaggravating it in Week 5. During the workouts the team opened to the media last week, Bradford went through a stretching routine and lifted weights but didn't participate in the running portion of the day.

With the Cardinals' first voluntary minicamp scheduled for next week, Wilks doesn't plan on hurrying Bradford's recovery to get him on the field for that.

"I'm not trying to rush it," Wilks said. "He knows his body more than us. We're trying to give him the things that he needs on a day-to-day basis to make sure that he feels healthy when he goes out there, and he feels very confident about that.

"I feel great where he is right now."

Arizona has a voluntary three-day veteran minicamp scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday next week, and begin their three weeks of OTAs May 15 followed by minicamp June 12-14.

Wilks did not say if he expects Bradford to on the field for any or all of those practices.

"I think he's making progress in everything that we're doing," Wilks said. "But, once again, we want to make sure that he's here for the long haul, particularly 16-plus games."