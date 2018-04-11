FRISCO, Texas - Dez Bryant's future with the Dallas Cowboys could be determined by Friday.

A source confirmed a report from the team's flagship network, 105.3 The Fan, that Bryant is scheduled to meet with owner and general manager Jerry Jones by the end of the week, a week or so later than Jones initially hoped but three days before the Cowboys officially begin their offseason program.

Bryant's future has been the biggest topic of the Cowboys' offseason with his $12.5 million base salary and $16.5 million salary-cap figure. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier in the offseason the Cowboys will have to address Bryant's contract, but there have been no discussions with Bryant's representation regarding a pay cut.

A source said Bryant's name has surfaced this offseason in trade discussions.

The Cowboys made a bid to sign Sammy Watkins as free agency began and have since added Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. The Cowboys have also been linked to some of the top wide receivers in the draft with Alabama's Calvin Ridley, Maryland's D.J. Moore and Oklahoma State's James Washington among the team's top-30 visitors to The Star.

At the recent owners' meetings, Jerry Jones said he had not entertained the thought of Bryant not being on the roster in 2018. Coach Jason Garrett acknowledged the growth Bryant has had on and off the field since the Cowboys selected the wide receiver in the first round of the 2010 draft, but also said there is a business side to the NFL as well.

At present, the Cowboys have more than $30 million in cap space committed to their wide receivers and have a run-first offense that will lean heavily on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant, 29, has not recorded more than 69 catches or 838 yards in a season. He missed time in 2015 with a broken foot and was bothered in 2016 with a tibial plateau fracture.