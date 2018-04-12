EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants safety Landon Collins is expected to need another surgery on the forearm he broke late last year, according to multiple sources.

The procedure which would break the plate that was placed in his right arm will sideline him 6-8 weeks. Collins is expected to miss OTAs and the spring workouts, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this summer.

Collins' arm wasn't healing properly, despite the All Pro safety saying earlier in the week it was "doing great" and he was "back to 100 percent." Doctors disagreed.

Collins, 24, suffered the injury during a Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last December. He underwent surgery to repair the forearm the following week.

The Giants' starting strong safety had been working out normally this offseason. He's still expected to attend meetings and rehab at the facility this spring.

Collins and his Giants teammates are learning a new defense under coordinator James Bettcher. Collins is expected to have a prominent role.

"I just know coach said he's going to have me all over the field, so that's what I'm looking forward to," he said this week. Collins is a playmaking safety who has started 47 of 48 games the since he was a second-round pick in 2015 out of the University of Alabama. The only game he's missed was last year's season finale.

He still led the team with 104 tackles last season after being named an All Pro the previous year.