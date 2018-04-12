HOUSTON -- The Texans have informed right tackle Derek Newton that he will be released, according to multiple reports.

Newton, who has not played since Week 7 of the 2016 season, failed a physical on March 23.

On Oct. 24, 2016, Newton tore the patella tendons in both legs and spent all of last season on injured reserve. Newton was owed a roster bonus of $500,000 for being on the roster on April 1, but was told Houston will not be paying that, so he reportedly plans to file a grievance against the team.

The news was first reported by USA Today Sports, which reported that although he failed the physical in March, Newton got a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who cleared him to take part in the team's organized team activities that begin next week.

Before his injury, Newton was the Texans' starting right tackle. He started six games in 2016 and all 16 games in each of the previous three seasons.

On March 27, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was asked about Newton's progress and said "he's on schedule" but probably wouldn't "be able to do a ton of things this spring."

"Nobody's worked harder than Derek Newton to try to get back to where he's at," O'Brien said. "He's a hardworking guy. ... That guy's been in there every single day at 6 a.m., five days a week. He probably comes in on the weekends on his own. I would say he's probably not able to do a bunch of field work -- he can rehab-wise, but not in team periods and things like that."

The Texans drafted Newton in the seventh round in 2011 and signed him to a five-year, $26.5 million contract in 2015.

The Texans signed tackle Seantrel Henderson in free agency and he is expected to get the chance to start at right tackle. Houston did not add a left tackle after starting five different players at the position in 2017, but O'Brien said at the NFL owners meetings that second-year linemen Julien Davenport will be given the chance to win that job.