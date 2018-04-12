GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Cornerback might still be the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 draft priority, but at least they have some veteran reinforcements in case the draft doesn't fall the way they hope.

The Packers are expected to re-sign veteran Davon House to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

He will be the second cornerback addition this offseason after Tramon Williams was signed last month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that House had agreed to terms.

House told ESPN that he's still at his offseason home in Hawaii, but he will visit with the Packers as soon as he can make it back to Green Bay. A source said the only thing that needed to happen on the visit was for House to pass his physical.

The Packers traded cornerback Damarious Randall, their 2015 first-round pick, to the Cleveland Browns last month for quarterback DeShone Kizer.

House will be reunited with Williams, the former Packers cornerback who signed a a two-year, $10 million deal with the team last month. Williams last played for the Packers in 2014.

House, 28, returned to the Packers last year on a one-year, $2.8 million deal and played in 12 games, getting one interception. That came after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers brought him back to be a veteran presence in the secondary, and he played with the kind of toughness that the team expected. He battled through quad and shoulder injuries, and even played after suffering a transverse process fracture late in the season. He also served as a mentor to top draft pick Kevin King.

House has seven interceptions in 84 career games since entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2011.

He signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2015 but was released after two seasons.