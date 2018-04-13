        <
        >

          Ranking the Browns' 28 QBs since 1999 from worst to first

          play
          McShay: Sam Darnold is most complete QB in draft (0:45)

          Todd McShay acknowledges that Sam Darnold has some holes in his game, but says the former USC star has the intangibles and clutch factor to go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. (0:45)

          8:21 AM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Browns, Cleveland sports since 1998
            • Previously worked at Fox Sports Ohio, AOL Fanhouse, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
            • Cleveland native, proud father of two daughters
            Follow on Twitter

          John Dorsey brought a big, old broom to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room this offseason.

          In the span of 23 days, Dorsey swept out the three quarterbacks who were with the team last season, guys who all started the 2017 season without an NFL win on their resume and who ended the season the same way.

          DeShone Kizer was traded to Green Bay for a safety.

          Cody Kessler was traded to Jacksonville for a conditional seventh-round pick.

          Kevin Hogan went to Washington in a trade that also swapped sixth-round picks.

          In their place are veterans Tyrod Taylor (acquired via trade) and Drew Stanton (signed as a free agent). Dorsey will draft a quarterback in the first round, likely first overall, and he may well add another later in the draft. If he doesn't draft two, he will sign another young passer for training camp -- teams usually need four in camp.

          In light of the overhaul, and in light of the fact it has been two years since the last assessment, it's time to revisit the Tremendous Twenty-Eight -- the 28 different starters the Browns have had since 1999. The updated list adds four starters since our last review in April 2016 -- Robert Griffin III, Kizer, Kessler and Hogan -- and adjusts the ranking for Johnny Manziel following the misery he brought the Browns in his second season in 2016.

          28. Spergon Wynn (2000)

          Stats: 22-for-54, 40.7 percent, 167 yards, zero TDs, 1 INT
          Rating: 41.2
          W-L: 0-1

          27. Bruce Gradkowski (2008)

          Stats: 7-for-21, 33.3 percent, 26 yards, zero TDs, 3 INTs
          Rating: 2.8
          W-L: 0-1

          26. Ken Dorsey (2006-2008)

          Stats: 43-for-92, 46.7 percent, 370 yards, zero TDs, 7 INTs
          Rating: 26.4
          W-L: 0-3

          25. Kevin Hogan (2016-2017)

          Stats: 60-for-101, 59.4 percent, 621 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs
          Rating: 61.5
          W-L: 0-1

          24. Luke McCown (2004)

          Stats: 48-for-98, 49 percent, 608 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs
          Rating: 52.6
          W-L: 0-4

          23. Austin Davis (2015)

          Stats: 56-for-94, 59.6 percent, 547 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs
          Rating: 66.2
          W-L: 0-2

          22. Johnny Manziel (2014-2015)

          Stats: 147-for-258, 57.0 percent, 1,675 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs
          Rating: 79.4
          W-L: 2-6

          21. Cody Kessler (2016-2017)

          Stats: 139-for-218, 63.8 percent, 1,506 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs
          Rating: 87.4
          W-L: 0-8

          20. Doug Pederson (2000)

          Stats: 117-for-210, 1,047 yards, 2 TDs, 8 INTs
          Rating: 56.6
          W-L: 1-7

          19. Connor Shaw (2014-2015)

          Stats: 14-for-28, 50 percent, 177 yards, zero TDs, 1 INT
          Rating: 55.2
          W-L: 0-1

          18. Thad Lewis (2011-2012)

          Stats: 22-for-32, 68.8 percent, 204 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
          Rating: 81.0
          W-L: 0-1

          17. DeShone Kizer (2017)

          Stats: 255-for-476, 53.6 percent, 2,894 yards, 11 TDs, 22 INTs
          Rating: 60.5
          W-L: 0-15

          16. Seneca Wallace (2010-2011)

          Stats: 119-for-208, 59.9 percent, 1,201 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs
          Rating: 76.6
          W-L: 1-6

          15. Robert Griffin III (2016)

          Stats: 87-for-147, 59.2 percent, 886 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
          Rating: 72.5
          W-L: 1-4

          14. Ty Detmer (1999)

          Stats: 47-for-91, 51.6 percent, 548 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
          Rating: 75.7
          W-L: 0-2

          13. Jake Delhomme (2010)

          Stats: 93-for-149, 62.4 percent, 872 yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs
          Rating: 63.4
          W-L: 2-2

          12. Trent Dilfer (2005)

          Stats: 199-for-333, 59.8 percent, 2,321 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs
          Rating: 76.9
          W-L: 4-7

          11. Jeff Garcia (2004)

          Stats: 144-for-252, 57.1 percent, 1.731 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs
          Rating: 76.7
          W-L: 3-7

          10. Colt McCoy (2010-2011)

          Stats: 409-for-702, 58.3 percent, 4,388 yards, 21 TDs, 20 INTs
          Rating: 74.8
          W-L: 6-15

          9. Brady Quinn (2007-2009)

          Stats: 296-for-550, 53.8 percent, 3,043 yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs
          Rating: 66.8
          W-L: 3-9

          8. Brandon Weeden (2012-2013)

          Stats: 438-for-784, 55.9 percent, 5,116 yards, 23 TDs, 26 INTs
          Rating: 71.8
          W-L: 6-19

          7. Charlie Frye (2005-2007)

          Stats: 345-for-566, 62.5 percent, 3,490 yards, 14 TDs, 23 INTs
          Rating: 71.2
          W-L: 6-13

          6. Jason Campbell (2013)

          Stats: 180-for-317, 56.8 percent, 2,015 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs
          Rating: 76.0
          W-L: 1-7

          5. Josh McCown (2015)

          Stats: 186-for-292, 63.7 percent, 2,109 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs
          Rating: 93.3
          W-L: 1-7

          4. Brian Hoyer (2013-2014)

          Stats: 299-for-534, 56.0 percent, 3,941 yards, 17 TDs, 16 INTs
          Rating: 77.6
          W-L: 10-6

          3. Derek Anderson (2006-2009)

          Stats: 829-for-1,543, 53.7 percent, 9,943 yards, 58 TDS, 55 INTs
          Rating: 69.7
          W-L: 16-18

          2. Tim Couch (1999-2003)

          Stats: 1,025-for-1,714, 59.8 percent, 11,131 yards, 64 TDs, 67 INTs
          Rating: 75.1
          W-L: 22-37

          1. Kelly Holcomb (2001-2004)

          Stats: 323-for-507, 63.7 percent, 3,438 yards, 26 TDs, 21 INTs
          Rating: 83.3
          W-L: 4-8

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.