Ranking the Browns' 28 QBs since 1999 from worst to first

Todd McShay acknowledges that Sam Darnold has some holes in his game, but says the former USC star has the intangibles and clutch factor to go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. (0:45)

John Dorsey brought a big, old broom to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room this offseason.

In the span of 23 days, Dorsey swept out the three quarterbacks who were with the team last season, guys who all started the 2017 season without an NFL win on their resume and who ended the season the same way.

DeShone Kizer was traded to Green Bay for a safety.

Cody Kessler was traded to Jacksonville for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Kevin Hogan went to Washington in a trade that also swapped sixth-round picks.

In their place are veterans Tyrod Taylor (acquired via trade) and Drew Stanton (signed as a free agent). Dorsey will draft a quarterback in the first round, likely first overall, and he may well add another later in the draft. If he doesn't draft two, he will sign another young passer for training camp -- teams usually need four in camp.

In light of the overhaul, and in light of the fact it has been two years since the last assessment, it's time to revisit the Tremendous Twenty-Eight -- the 28 different starters the Browns have had since 1999. The updated list adds four starters since our last review in April 2016 -- Robert Griffin III, Kizer, Kessler and Hogan -- and adjusts the ranking for Johnny Manziel following the misery he brought the Browns in his second season in 2016.

28. Spergon Wynn (2000)

Stats: 22-for-54, 40.7 percent, 167 yards, zero TDs, 1 INT

Rating: 41.2

W-L: 0-1

In his only start, Wynn had 17 yards passing and the Browns recorded two first downs in a 48-0 loss to Jacksonville. One of the first downs was by penalty. Tom Pidgeon/Allsport/Getty Images

27. Bruce Gradkowski (2008)

Stats: 7-for-21, 33.3 percent, 26 yards, zero TDs, 3 INTs

Rating: 2.8

W-L: 0-1

Gradkowski went on to be a very capable backup -- the Steelers loved him. In Cleveland, he was signed three weeks before being thrown into the season finale against Pittsburgh. The result was a predictable 31-0 loss. Gradkowski had 18 yards passing. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

26. Ken Dorsey (2006-2008)

Stats: 43-for-92, 46.7 percent, 370 yards, zero TDs, 7 INTs

Rating: 26.4

W-L: 0-3

As an NFL quarterback, Dorsey was a great mentor and adviser and a great college quarterback at the University of Miami. For the Browns, he threw seven interceptions in three starts at the end of the '08 season. Rex Brown/Getty Images

25. Kevin Hogan (2016-2017)

Stats: 60-for-101, 59.4 percent, 621 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs

Rating: 61.5

W-L: 0-1

Hogan provided the occasional lift as a backup but struggled in his only start, proving once again that the backup quarterback is the backup for a reason, no matter how much he is loved by the fans. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Stats: 48-for-98, 49 percent, 608 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs

Rating: 52.6

W-L: 0-4

After one of his starts in Buffalo, interim coach Terry Robiskie admitted it was men against boys when it came to McCown facing the Bills. Tony Dejak/AP Photo

Stats: 56-for-94, 59.6 percent, 547 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Rating: 66.2

W-L: 0-2

His claim to fame was relieving Josh McCown with Johnny Manziel benched due to misconduct. Davis tied the game against Baltimore with a late TD pass, but the Browns lost when their last-play field goal to win was blocked and returned for a TD. Naturally. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

22. Johnny Manziel (2014-2015)

Stats: 147-for-258, 57.0 percent, 1,675 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs

Rating: 79.4

W-L: 2-6

Manziel is attempting a comeback after not playing a down since he deserted the Browns for Las Vegas during the final weekend of the 2015 season. Drafting him 22nd in 2014 set the team back four years, because they are still looking for a franchise QB. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

21. Cody Kessler (2016-2017)

Stats: 139-for-218, 63.8 percent, 1,506 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

Rating: 87.4

W-L: 0-8

Kessler was a victim of being drafted too high, as the analytics folks made him a third-round pick and unfairly raised expectations. He did all he could with his ability, and now gets a chance to back up in Jacksonville. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

20. Doug Pederson (2000)

Stats: 117-for-210, 1,047 yards, 2 TDs, 8 INTs

Rating: 56.6

W-L: 1-7

His Super Bowl win as coach of the Eagles gives the Browns a six-degrees connection to the game it has never reached. Pederson joined the Browns after Ty Detmer tore his Achilles in the preseason. He started after Tim Couch broke his thumb in practice. Tony Dejak/AP Photo

19. Connor Shaw (2014-2015)

Stats: 14-for-28, 50 percent, 177 yards, zero TDs, 1 INT

Rating: 55.2

W-L: 0-1

Part of the long-standing Browns tradition that the third quarterback starts the season finale in near-impossible circumstances, he earned points for playing with a bruised kidney and dislocated finger on his left hand. Larry French/Getty Images

18. Thad Lewis (2011-2012)

Stats: 22-for-32, 68.8 percent, 204 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rating: 81.0

W-L: 0-1

As part of the backup-quarterback-starts-the-finale tradition, Lewis threw for 204 yards in Pittsburgh. Yes, the Browns lost. But ... Lewis does join Kessler with a rating above 80. Jason Miller/Getty Images

17. DeShone Kizer (2017)

Stats: 255-for-476, 53.6 percent, 2,894 yards, 11 TDs, 22 INTs

Rating: 60.5

W-L: 0-15

Kizer badly wanted the chance to QB the Browns, and he got it -- a classic "careful what you wish for" scenario. Kizer was a second-round pick thrown in too soon. He got better, but his turnovers were his main contribution to an 0-16 season for Cleveland. AP Photo/David Richard

16. Seneca Wallace (2010-2011)

Stats: 119-for-208, 59.9 percent, 1,201 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

Rating: 76.6

W-L: 1-6

In an NFL oddity, Wallace and Jake Delhomme both left a game with high ankle sprains. Two quarterbacks with high ankle sprains in the same game. Does this happen to other teams? Gail Burton/AP Photo

15. Robert Griffin III (2016)

Stats: 87-for-147, 59.2 percent, 886 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Rating: 72.5

W-L: 1-4

He broke a coracoid bone in his first start and missed 10 games. To his credit, he returned with the bone not fully healed and played better. He remains the only Browns quarterback to win a game since the 2015 season ended. Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

14. Ty Detmer (1999)

Stats: 47-for-91, 51.6 percent, 548 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Rating: 75.7

W-L: 0-2

Detmer got one chance to hold the spot after the drafting of Tim Couch, but when Pittsburgh obliterated the Browns, coach Chris Palmer went to Couch. Demter played the finale with Couch injured and played well, but tore his Achilles the next preseason. Peter Muhly/AFP/Getty Images

13. Jake Delhomme (2010)

Stats: 93-for-149, 62.4 percent, 872 yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs

Rating: 63.4

W-L: 2-2

Mike Holmgren's stabilizing veteran presence started four games, threw seven interceptions and had 10 turnovers. He somehow managed to win two games. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

12. Trent Dilfer (2005)

Stats: 199-for-333, 59.8 percent, 2,321 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs

Rating: 76.9

W-L: 4-7

Phil Savage traded for him and immediately gave the then-33-year-old a three-year contract extension. Dilfer played 11 games. Tom Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

11. Jeff Garcia (2004)

Stats: 144-for-252, 57.1 percent, 1.731 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs

Rating: 76.7

W-L: 3-7

He remains the only quarterback to win a season opener since 1999 (think about that). But he followed that with a game in Dallas in which he had a rating of 0.0. David Maxwell/Getty Images

Stats: 409-for-702, 58.3 percent, 4,388 yards, 21 TDs, 20 INTs

Rating: 74.8

W-L: 6-15

"The hay is in the barn," McCoy said before his first start in Pittsburgh. The next time McCoy visited Pittsburgh, James Harrison drove the crown of his helmet into McCoy's jaw. It led to the NFL changing its rules on how concussions would be handled. Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

9. Brady Quinn (2007-2009)

Stats: 296-for-550, 53.8 percent, 3,043 yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs

Rating: 66.8

W-L: 3-9

He was the first Browns quarterback in 22 years to have four touchdowns and no interceptions in a game. Naturally the Browns lost on an untimed down after Hank Poteat was flagged for pass interference in the end zone on a Lions Hail Mary pass. Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Stats: 438-for-784, 55.9 percent, 5,116 yards, 23 TDs, 26 INTs

Rating: 71.8

W-L: 6-19

Yes, it comes to this. Weeden is ranked seventh. He, Quinn and Manziel all were drafted 22nd overall. None lasted longer than three seasons. Weeden did have four 300-yard passing games, tied for most in this group. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

7. Charlie Frye (2005-2007)

Stats: 345-for-566, 62.5 percent, 3,490 yards, 14 TDs, 23 INTs

Rating: 71.2

W-L: 6-13

He was dubbed the quarterback of the future. Then the Steelers humiliated him in the Christmas Eve Massacre (41-0) of 2005. Frye started 14 games in '06, but when Pittsburgh embarrassed him again in the '07 opener, Phil Savage traded him two days later. Kirby Lee/Getty Images

6. Jason Campbell (2013)

Stats: 180-for-317, 56.8 percent, 2,015 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs

Rating: 76.0

W-L: 1-7

The case can be made that he's overrated on this list given his won-lost record, but Campbell did have three more TDs than INTs, which, in this group, is quite the achievement. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Stats: 186-for-292, 63.7 percent, 2,109 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs

Rating: 93.3

W-L: 1-7

It's hard to say a guy played better than his 1-7 record, but McCown did. He set a Browns record with 457 yards in a game and became the first Browns quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three games in a row. He also managed the Manziel circus. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Stats: 299-for-534, 56.0 percent, 3,941 yards, 17 TDs, 16 INTs

Rating: 77.6

W-L: 10-6

Hoyer remains the only quarterback of the 28 to win more than he lost. Hoyer can fairly wonder what would have been had he not injured his knee in 2013 after he won two games in a row. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Stats: 829-for-1,543, 53.7 percent, 9,943 yards, 58 TDS, 55 INTs

Rating: 69.7

W-L: 16-18

Anderson had the best season of any Browns starter since 1999, throwing 29 TDs and guiding the team to 10 wins in his 15 starts in '07. But in the game he needed to win to make the playoffs, Anderson threw four interceptions. Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Tim Couch (1999-2003)

Stats: 1,025-for-1,714, 59.8 percent, 11,131 yards, 64 TDs, 67 INTs

Rating: 75.1

W-L: 22-37

In hindsight, it seems like Couch would have worked out if he had more stability in coaches and management. Instead, Couch was jerked around to the point of never being able to succeed. His 11,131 yards remain fifth in team history. Phil Long/Getty Images

1. Kelly Holcomb (2001-2004)

Stats: 323-for-507, 63.7 percent, 3,438 yards, 26 TDs, 21 INTs

Rating: 83.3

W-L: 4-8