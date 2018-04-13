When the Philadelphia Eagles start their offseason workout program on Monday, new wide receiver Mike Wallace will have a chance to earn $585,000 if he weighs in at less than 250 pounds, according to a league source.

This is a full 50 pounds lighter than Wallace's listed weight on the team roster, which is an indication that he should easily cash in on what is believed to be among the largest -- if not the largest -- weight clause incentive for a player in a contract signed this offseason. Panthers defensive lineman Dontari Poe has up to $500,000 available via weight clause incentives as well.

Wallace, who inked a one-year deal with Philadelphia, arrives after spending two seasons in Baltimore and is expected to help replace the speed dimension that veteran Torrey Smith -- traded to Carolina this offseason -- brought to the table.

Should he match the production he brought to Baltimore -- four touchdowns in each season -- he'll also earn another $500,000 through productive incentives. If Wallace scores three total touchdowns in 2018, he cashes in on a $250,000 incentive and can reach the $500,000 with four or more total touchdowns -- something he's accomplished in eight of his nine pro seasons.