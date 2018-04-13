Former Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The agreement comes after Janikowski met with the Seahawks on Tuesday, a source said.

The "Polish Cannon" is one of only three players remaining in the NFL from the 2000 draft, where he was drafted 17th overall. He did not play last season after going on injured reserve with a back issue that surfaced late in the preseason.

Janikowski, 40, is the Raiders' all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points, which ranks 11th in NFL history. He has also played in a franchise-record 268 games and 17 seasons.

The Seahawks are giving Sebastian Janikowski another chance, after the longtime Raiders kicker was released earlier this year. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

He took a $1 million pay cut late in training camp and made $3 million last season. He had signed a four-year, $16 million extension in 2014.

His 63-yard field goal at Denver in 2011 was, at the time, tied for the longest field goal in league history, and Janikowski has converted 80.4 percent of his field goal attempts (414-for-515) and 98.9 percent of his extra-point attempts. His 55 field goals of at least 50 yards are an NFL record.

Before 2017, Janikowski had missed only four games in his career -- two as a rookie, one in 2001 and another in 2011.

The 6-foot-1, 258-pounder was one of the all-time great characters in Raiders history. After legal troubles early -- with four arrests at Florida State and five more run-ins with the law after joining the Raiders -- Janikowski became a family man later in his career.

