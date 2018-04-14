Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was discharged from a New York City hospital on Saturday after having surgery last month to remove cancer in his upper jaw.

Kelly is expected to continue his recovery in New York for the next two weeks before returning to Buffalo, his wife, Jill, wrote on Instagram:

Doctors at Mount Sinai West completed a procedure on March 28 to reconstruct Kelly's upper jaw and remove cancer that was found in a biopsy earlier this year. Dr. Mark Urken, who treated Kelly, said after the surgery that Kelly would be screened for cancer again in three months.

This was the third time Kelly has been treated for cancer. He had jaw surgery in 2013 to remove oral cancer and underwent chemotherapy when cancer was found in his maxillary sinus in 2014.

Kelly, 58, played for the Buffalo Bills from 1986 to 1996 and appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.