Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was arrested Sunday morning after he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

The Eagles confirmed Worley's arrest and said they were "in the process of gathering more information."

Though no decision has been made, the team is considering releasing Worley, according to ESPN's Tim McManus and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Key decision-makers are set to discuss the matter Sunday, a source said.

According to NFL Network, Worley was tased during the 6 a.m. arrest after he allegedly became combative toward police. A gun was also found at the scene, according to the report, which added that the incident occurred near the Eagles' team facility.

Worley was traded to the Eagles by the Panthers in March in a deal that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to Carolina.