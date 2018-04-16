Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley has been charged with six offenses including driving under the influence, possession of an instrument of crime and resisting arrest following an alleged incident near the team's training facilities early Sunday morning, court records show.

Philadelphia Police

The Eagles released Worley on Sunday evening after review of the information and a discussion among the key decision makers.

Records show that Worley posted a portion of his $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 1.

Worley was arrested Sunday morning after he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

Worley, 23, was reportedly tased during the 6 a.m. arrest after he allegedly became combative toward police.

He faces six charges in all: DUI (first offense), firearms not to be carried without a license, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia, possession of an instrument of crime, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting.

Worley was traded to the Eagles by the Panthers in March in a deal that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to Carolina.

The Eagles opened their offseason training program Monday.