Dez Bryant wants to stay in the NFC East, and apparently sees the New York Giants as an appealing team to play for.
In a wide-ranging interview with 247Sports.com, Bryant was asked about several teams that he would potentially be interested in signing with. The former Cowboys star, when asked about the Giants, said it would "be crazy" to join Dallas' divisional rival.
"The Giants got a helluva defense," Bryant told 247Sports.com, which published a report Monday based off the interview. "They're going to pay OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.), so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling (Shepard) ... the tight end (Evan Engram), (Eli) Manning? Crazy. ... That'd be crazy."
Bryant also mentioned the possibility that the Giants use the No. 2 overall draft pick on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who would bolster New York's running game and add balance to the offense.
After being released by the Cowboys, Bryant told the NFL Network last Friday that signing with another NFC East team is "something that I want." He reiterated that sentiment to 247Sports, saying that he would "like to play the Cowboys twice."
The Giants, as Bryant noted, are well-stocked at receiver, assuming Beckham returns healthy from a season-ending ankle injury and settles his contract dispute with the team. The Giants also may not have the salary-cap space to sign Bryant, although they would save $5.5 million against the cap if they cut veteran receiver Brandon Marshall. Bryant, however, insisted to 247Sports.com that his decision "won't be about money."
Bryant was asked about several other teams as well. The three-time Pro Bowler said it "wouldn't seem right" to join forces with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, noting that there is "too much history." He also said it would "be fun" to play for the Los Angeles Rams.
Bryant also discussed his exit from Dallas, where he played eight seasons. He acknowledged that he "should've been better at controlling my emotions" and that he "should've been a better professional," but also stressed that football is "the love of my life."