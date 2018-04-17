Jeff Darlington breaks down the timing of Dez Bryant's release and the future for the former Cowboys wide receiver. (1:11)

Dez Bryant wants to stay in the NFC East, and apparently sees the New York Giants as an appealing team to play for.

Editor's Picks Best fits for Dez Bryant: Teams that make most sense Dez Bryant is looking for a new home, and he should have some intriguing options. NFL Nation reporters lay out which teams might be a match.

Dez: Staying in NFC East 'something I want' Wide receiver Dez Bryant blames his release on "Garrett guys" and says he wants to join an NFC East roster next season.

Dak: 'Talented' Dez will be missed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Saturday that he was sad to see the team release wide receiver Dez Bryant, whom he considers a brother. Prescott knew the move was a possibility but didn't think it would happen. 2 Related

In a wide-ranging interview with 247Sports.com, Bryant was asked about several teams that he would potentially be interested in signing with. The former Cowboys star, when asked about the Giants, said it would "be crazy" to join Dallas' divisional rival.

"The Giants got a helluva defense," Bryant told 247Sports.com, which published a report Monday based off the interview. "They're going to pay OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.), so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling (Shepard) ... the tight end (Evan Engram), (Eli) Manning? Crazy. ... That'd be crazy."

Bryant also mentioned the possibility that the Giants use the No. 2 overall draft pick on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who would bolster New York's running game and add balance to the offense.

After being released by the Cowboys, Bryant told the NFL Network last Friday that signing with another NFC East team is "something that I want." He reiterated that sentiment to 247Sports, saying that he would "like to play the Cowboys twice."

Dez Bryant told 247Sports.com that it would 'be crazy' to join forces with Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants, as Bryant noted, are well-stocked at receiver, assuming Beckham returns healthy from a season-ending ankle injury and settles his contract dispute with the team. The Giants also may not have the salary-cap space to sign Bryant, although they would save $5.5 million against the cap if they cut veteran receiver Brandon Marshall. Bryant, however, insisted to 247Sports.com that his decision "won't be about money."

Bryant was asked about several other teams as well. The three-time Pro Bowler said it "wouldn't seem right" to join forces with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, noting that there is "too much history." He also said it would "be fun" to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

Bryant also discussed his exit from Dallas, where he played eight seasons. He acknowledged that he "should've been better at controlling my emotions" and that he "should've been a better professional," but also stressed that football is "the love of my life."