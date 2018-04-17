Baltimore safety Eric Weddle praises Dez Bryant and implies that he would like the free-agent receiver to join the Ravens. (0:35)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, the team's official recruiter, is busy once again.

At the start of the Ravens' offseason workout program, Weddle acknowledged he has reached out to free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, although he didn't say whether he heard back from the former Dallas Cowboys star.

"Dez is an amazing player, passionate, competitive, everything you want in a teammate," Weddle said Tuesday. "For a guy like that who just came off a tough situation, you just want what's best for him and where he feels comfortable. If we got a shot at him, we'll see what happens."

Last offseason, Weddle successfully helped lure safety Tony Jefferson and running back Danny Woodhead to Baltimore. With Bryant, Weddle said he would happy to go over the pros and cons on playing in Baltimore.

"[There's] not many cons here," Weddle said.

The Ravens have added wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown in free agency. Baltimore has continued to look at wide receivers, meeting with Eric Decker as well as restricted free agents Cameron Meredith (who signed with New Orleans) and Willie Snead.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco endorsed the pursuit of Bryant.

"He's another physical, strong-to-the-ball-type guy that, as a quarterback, he's nice to have," Flacco said. "I got used to throwing to a guy like that when Anquan [Boldin] was here. He was a guy, even if he didn't have that separation, you got used to throwing him the ball and having trust that he was going to get it. At the end of the day, to win big games you have to have guys who can do that."

Not all the Ravens were outwardly supporting the possibility of adding Bryant.

"I don't talk about potential or nobody that's not on my team," Crabtree said.