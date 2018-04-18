The Miami Dolphins have invited members of the Parkland, Florida, community to announce the team's selections on the third day of next week's NFL draft, a team spokesman told ESPN.

As of now, plans call for 18 seniors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as the family of slain assistant football coach Aaron Feis, to participate in the announcements in Rounds 4-7.

Feis was one of 17 people killed in a Feb. 14 mass shooting at the school. More than a dozen were wounded. Witnesses said Feis died shielding students from gunfire.

The family of Aaron Feis, the slain football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, along with 18 students from the school are set to announce the Dolphins' draft picks in Rounds 4-7. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Head football coach Willis May told the Sun-Sentinel in February that Feis, 37, was the first to respond to the initial code red from school security.

"I heard Aaron say, 'No, that is not firecrackers,'" May said. "That's the last I heard of him."

According to his biography on the school's athletic website, Feis graduated from Stoneman Douglas in 1999, returned to the school as a coach in 2002 and served as head coach of the junior varsity team for eight seasons. He also served as the school's college recruiting coordinator. It said he lived in nearby Coral Springs with his wife and daughter.