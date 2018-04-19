Newly retired James Harrison has no ill feelings toward the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he hopes to remain around the team after a split that led to him joining the New England Patriots toward the end of the 2017 season.

Harrison, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 seasons, signed with the Patriots on Dec. 26 -- three days after he was released by Steelers after playing just 40 snaps over 14 games.

"I have no problem with the Steelers family,'' Harrison told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday. "I have no problem with the Rooneys. They made a business decision that was best for their organization. I made a business decision that was best for me and family at the time. We went our separate ways.

"Fans get mad because they're stuck with a team, one team, that's their team. At the end of the day, it's a business. Yes, you have loyalties to teams, but when it comes down to it, it's a job, and when your job fires you, you need to find another job."

Harrison's legacy is firmly cemented in Steelers lore. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year holds the franchise record with 80.5 sacks, and his 100-yard interception return played a huge role in the team's Super Bowl XLIII victory.

Steelers president Art Rooney II wished Harrison well after he announced his retirement.

It is the second time that Harrison has announced his retirement. In 2014, he returned to the Steelers after just one month away from the game.

His move to join the Patriots caused some turmoil in the Steelers' locker room last season, but Harrison chalks that up to the heat of the moment.

"There were a lot of things said," Harrison told the Post-Gazette. "And I think a lot of guys said things because, hey, they were hurt, and when you're hurt, you say things you may not normally say.

"If you go now, you see players say how James Harrison 'helped me so much, I wouldn't be the same player,' etcetera. You have to look at the situation what happened, then you have to understand who is saying what, and the fact no one else is coming out and agreeing with it."

For now, however, Harrison plans to spend time with his family in Pittsburgh, where he calls home.

"When it came down to it, I couldn't take another year, six to eight months, where I'm not there,'' Harrison told the paper. "It just wasn't worth it. ...

"Right now I'm retired, I'm done with football. My next thought is my boys have a flag football game Sunday, and I'll be there for it."