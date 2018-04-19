TAMPA, Fla. -- Kendell Beckwith, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting strongside linebacker, was involved in a car accident last week and suffered a fractured ankle that required surgery, general manager Jason Licht said Thursday.

"It was a one-car accident last week back home in Louisiana. He was a passenger in the car," Licht said. "He had to have surgery on his ankle Tuesday afternoon. Right now, it's unfair to give a timeline with him. We're very fortunate that it wasn't life-threatening for him or the [driver]."

Licht declined to provide specifics beyond the fractured ankle, but confirmed that Beckwith will miss organized team activities. Licht said the Bucs will have a better idea of Beckwith's status when training camp opens at the end of July.

Licht acknowledged it's possible that Beckwith will also miss the beginning of the regular season. If that happens, Adarius Glanton or Devante Bond could start.

"I know he's gonna try and fight for the regular season, camp too," teammate Kwon Alexander said. "He's gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep pushing him, keep praying for him -- we've got his back regardless of whatever situation it is. We're gonna keep him up, keep him lifted and just let him know that we're here for him."

Alexander, who also played with Beckwith at LSU, said they've been in close contact and that Beckwith is in good spirits.

"[I told him], 'God don't make mistakes. You'll be back,'" Alexander said. "I broke my ankle too, so I told him that it would be fine. Just rehab hard, keep his head right, stay focused and he'll be back."

A third-round draft pick in 2017, Beckwith started nine games as a rookie and finished with 73 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.