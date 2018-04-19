The Philadelphia Eagles will open their first Super Bowl defense when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6, to start the 2018 NFL regular season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Eagles defeated the Falcons 15-10 in the NFC divisional round last season en route to their Super Bowl LII victory.

Philly.com first reported the season-opening matchup.

Falcons-Eagles is one of several NFL games to be reported ahead of the full schedule release at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. ESPN will air a two-hour SportsCenter special to analyze the schedule as it is announced by the NFL.

The New York Jets will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 10 in the first Monday Night Football game of the season, a source confirmed to ESPN. The New York Post first reported the Jets' home opener.

The Green Bay Packers' home schedule includes a Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, and the New York Giants will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Earlier Thursday, the NFL announced dates for its three London games. A matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Nov. 19 was announced Wednesday.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.