        <
        >

          Texans 'optimistic' about long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney

          1:48 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Texans general manager Brian Gaine said he is optimistic the team will sign Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a long-term contract before the start of the season.

          "I won't discuss our negotiations publicly, but I'm optimistic that something can be done," Gaine said Friday at his pre-draft news conference.

          Clowney is scheduled to play on his fifth-year option in 2018, when he will get a significant raise because he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. Clowney made $7 million in 2017, and in 2018 he is scheduled to make more than $12 million.

          "[I like his] height, weight, [and] speed," Gaine said. "The production, the performance, the pass-rush ability. The guy's a disruptive player. He plays the run well. So we're doing our best to fortify our nucleus of players, and we'd like him to be a part of it."

          Clowney dealt with injuries during his first two NFL seasons; he played in his first 16-game season in 2017. Although Clowney's 15.5 sacks are tied for 23rd among NFL players since the beginning of the 2016 season, he has 37 tackles for a loss, which is second to only to Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.