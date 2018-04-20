        <
          QB Luke McCown announces retirement

          2:43 PM ET
          Mike Triplett
          NEW ORLEANS -- Longtime backup quarterback Luke McCown announced his retirement Friday at age 36.

          McCown, the brother of New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, spent 13 years in the NFL with five different teams before the Dallas Cowboys waived him last September.

          Luke McCown started 10 games in his career with the Browns, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Falcons and Saints and finished with 2,370 career passing yards, nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

          His last significant stop was in New Orleans, where he served as Drew Brees' backup from 2013 to 2016 and appeared in a national Verizon advertising campaign for backup generators.

