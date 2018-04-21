Aaron Rodgers has long professed his love for the NBA game and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In fact, he has often used the hashtag #midrange because he loves that part of the game and has referred to Vlade Divac as one of his favorite players in interviews.

Now, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has a stake in the game.

He was announced Friday as a limited partner in the Bucks ownership group during the team's playoff game against the Celtics at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Rodgers was introduced during the game, where he was seated courtside with girlfriend Danica Patrick and Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.

According to the Bucks, Rodgers is the only active NFL player to have an ownership stake in an NBA team.

"I have proudly called Wisconsin my home for the past 13 years, and I am thankful for the friendships and the opportunities I have been given to live and play here," Rodgers in a statement released by the Bucks. "I am excited and honored to deepen my connection to the region by joining Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli and the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me, and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."

Rodgers, a native of Chico, California, splits his time between Green Bay and Southern California.

The current ownership group purchased the Bucks in 2014 from Herb Kohl, a former Senator, for $550 million.

"Aaron is a winner, a Wisconsin icon, and we are honored to welcome him to our partnership group of the Milwaukee Bucks," the Bucks ownership group said in a statement. "With our team in the playoffs and our new world-class arena opening this fall, it's an exciting time for this city and the Bucks. We are thrilled for Aaron to be with us."