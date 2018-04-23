The New Orleans Saints have decided not to match the Baltimore Ravens' two-year offer sheet to wide receiver Willie Snead, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Snead, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year offer sheet with the Ravens last week. The Saints had five days to match the offer before ultimately declining to do so.

The offer is worth $7 million with $3.4 million in incentives and includes a $2 million signing bonus, according to a source.

Willie Snead is now a member of the Ravens after the Saints declined to match the two-year offer by Baltimore. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports first reported the Saints planned to decline to match the offer on Saturday.

The deal with Snead takes the Ravens out of the running for former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, a source told Schefter. However, the move would not preclude the Ravens from taking a wide receiver early in this week's NFL draft.

The Saints' decision is not surprising since Snead's role diminished so much last year and they recently signed fellow receiver Cameron Meredith to a similar two-year deal in the $10 million range. They also re-signed veteran backup receiver Brandon Coleman last week.

The Ravens have been looking for a slot receiver to pair with free-agent additions Michael Crabtree and John Brown. Baltimore brought in Snead for a visit at the end of March, and he caught passes from Robert Griffin III.

Snead, 25, was one of the most underrated slot receivers in the NFL in 2015-16, totaling 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns. He had only eight catches last year because of limited playing time, which stemmed from a three-game DUI suspension to start the year and an early-season hamstring injury.

General manager Ozzie Newsome said at the NFL scouting combine that Baltimore wanted to revamp the position. The Ravens' top two wide receivers from last season -- Mike Wallace (free agent) and Jeremy Maclin (cut) -- are currently not on the team.

Baltimore's wide receivers produced the fourth fewest receiving yards in the NFL last season with 3,235. Only the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts managed fewer.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Mike Triplett contributed to this report.