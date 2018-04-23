Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is being investigated for domestic violence by Frisco, Texas, police after allegations made by a woman claiming to be his girlfriend.

According to police, Irving is being investigated for assault with bodily injury to a family member, unlawful restraint and assault-impeding breathing and circulation. The woman reported two incidents to police on Sunday, one at 5 p.m. CT and one at 10:30 p.m. CT.

No arrests have been made.

Irving said on social media his girlfriend hacked his Twitter account, which was filled with allegations about drug use. Irving responded on social media saying he changed the locks to his house.

Per the NFL's personal conduct policy, a player can be fined or suspended even if not arrested. The Cowboys saw that result in Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension last season. The running back was not arrested for alleged incidents involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, in the summer of 2016, but the NFL investigated the claims and found evidence that made it concluded Elliott caused harm.

The Cowboys are aware of the allegations and have no comment.

The NFL will look into the matter as well, a league spokesperson said.

Irving missed the first four games last season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He missed the final four games with a concussion and had seven sacks in the eight games he played. He recently signed his restricted free agent tender worth $2.91 million and is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Irving joined the Cowboys off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in 2015 but he was not drafted in part because he was kicked off the team at Iowa State after multiple incidents. He was charged with fifth-degree theft, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in the second degree.

In 2013, Irving was charged with domestic assault involving the same woman from the incident in Frisco.