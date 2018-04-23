General manager John Lynch said Monday the San Francisco 49ers will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the team if it determines he hit a woman.

"I'm not at liberty to go in depth on this because it's an ongoing legal process, and we're going to respect that. I do have a couple of thoughts. Speaking for Jed (York) and Kyle (Shanahan) and speaking for the York family, as you all know and as our release indicated, we take the gravity of these charges extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We're going to learn things through this legal process.

"But I want to be abundantly clear, if these charges are proven true, if Reuben did hit this young lady, he won't be a part of this organization going forward," he told reporters.

Lynch spoke publicly Monday for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum.

A plea hearing is scheduled for April 30.

The 49ers announced a few days later that Foster would not take part in the offseason program while he deals with the legal matter. Lynch said Monday that Foster also will not be at the team's minicamp in June.

Lynch said Foster is in contact with members of his player development staff and working out on his own during this period where he is not allowed to be part of the team.

Lynch said the team has been in contact with the league, which could place Foster on the commissioner's exempt list while the legal process plays out, which would keep him away from the team and off the roster.

In addition to the aforementioned felony charges in California, Foster is also facing second-degree marijuana possession charges in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after an arrest there on Jan. 12. His next hearing for that is scheduled for May 2.

Either case could lead to discipline from the NFL, up to and including suspension. Foster's cases will be reviewed under the league's policies on substance abuse and personal conduct.

The 49ers drafted Foster 31st overall last year after questions about his health and character caused him to drop from being a possible top 10 pick.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.