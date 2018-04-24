Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was on the sideline, working with trainers Tuesday while the New York Giants held their first minicamp practice of the year.

That he was there and rehabilitating his ankle was a positive step for the team during an offseason that has included Beckham trade rumors. New coach Pat Shurmur said before the minicamp practice that he expected Beckham to be on the roster this season.

"Absolutely," Shurmur said. "He's an excellent player, he's part of our team and he's a very valued member of our team. Everybody that's out here, I'm planning on them being here."

Beckham broke his left ankle in October and had been training and rehabbing in Los Angeles. He was at the Giants' facility for the start of the offseason program two weeks ago. He wasn't there last week for voluntary workouts, but he returned for this week's three-day minicamp.

"Yeah, he's here and he's been here," Shurmur said. "He's going through his rehab to get fully cleared, so he was able to be involved in the walk-through, but as we get going here competitive full speed, he won't be able to participate [Tuesday] afternoon."

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and defensive tackle Damon Harrison were not at Tuesday's voluntary minicamp practice. Flowers is expected to be on the trade block during this week's NFL draft.

Beckham appears to be part of the Giants' long-term plans. He is in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and looking for a new deal. The two sides still haven't had serious talks about a new deal, according to a source.

The relationship between Beckham and the Giants appears to be mending several weeks after a controversial video emerged. In the seven-second clip on social media, Beckham is in a bed next to a pizza, holding what appears to be some sort of brown cigarette or cigar, while a woman next to him has a credit card and what looks like a white, powdery substance aligned in rows.

Giants co-owner John Mara said he was tired of talking about Beckham's actions off the field, and the team's brass said at the NFL's annual meetings that the team wasn't trying to trade Beckham, but would listen to offers.

Beckham and Shurmur appear to be on the same page after they met in Los Angeles last month for a getting-to-know-you conversation.

"Well, it's like any relationship -- we constantly communicate. We had a great conversation [Monday]," Shurmur said. "He came in and we sat down as we were getting ready for this minicamp so we could talk about what we were trying to get accomplished. We've spoken on the phone, we text. It's just like any relationship. We're very honest and open with one another and we communicate frequently."

Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said earlier this month the Giants were designing their offense with Beckham in mind. That's a positive for a Giants offense that struggled badly to score points last season. They averaged 13.6 points per game when their top playmaker either was limited by injury or did not play.

Beckham, 25, has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in 47 career games.