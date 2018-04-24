The NFL Live crew breaks down how the Rams using their fifth-year options on Todd Gurley and Marcus Peters will pay off for them in the long run. (1:12)

The Los Angeles Rams have exercised their fifth-year options for a couple of All-Pros in running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters -- moves that will tack on roughly $19 million to next year's payroll, the team announced Tuesday.

Gurley, the 10th overall pick in 2015, is projected to make $9.63 million in 2019. Peters, originally drafted 18th by the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to make $9.07 million. The Rams had until May 3 to exercise their fifth-year options, and both were likely no-brainers.

Gurley is coming off a major bounce-back season that saw him lead the NFL with 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns, prompting him to win the Offensive Player of the Year Award. Peters, acquired in exchange for this year's fourth-round pick and next year's second-round pick, leads the NFL with 19 interceptions since his rookie season in 2015.

The fifth-year option belongs to the team, is guaranteed for injury and applies only to first-round picks.

For top-10 picks, the fifth-year salary is determined by the average of the 10 highest salaries at a player's position when the option is exercised. For players selected between picks 11 and 32, it's the average of the third- through 25th-highest salaries at a player's position.