Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has closed the door on a possible reunion with Dez Bryant, even if the wide receiver were willing to return at a reduced rate.

"We need to move on knowing that we don't have Dez," Jones said in a news conference Tuesday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ruled out any possibility of wide receiver Dez Bryant returning to the team. AP Photo/David Goldman

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13, following a short meeting between owner and player. The Cowboys did not offer Bryant a pay cut and did not designate him a post-June 1 cut.

Bryant had been slated to make $12.5 million and count $16.5 million against the cap in 2018. The Cowboys saved $8.5 million against the cap by cutting him.

There were no regrets about waiting until April to make a move on Bryant, Jones said.

"I have no thoughts about the timing of when we decided to move on," the owner said. "For everyone concerned, that was as good a time as any from the end of the season."

Jones also noted that there won't be an immediate replacement for Bryant.

"I think we recognize that we've got a hole to fill with Dez," Jones said. "We, actually, in general know right now that and have known that we probably won't have what we would call a pure X receiver to take the place of Dez."

Jones said the Cowboys will likely look for a wide receiver in this weekend's draft who can contribute right away but wouldn't commit to selecting one in the first two rounds.

Bryant has said he hopes to remain in the NFC East, giving him the opportunity to face the Cowboys twice in 2018. He later praised the New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and said it would "be crazy" to play for them.