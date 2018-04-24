Nick Foles said Tuesday his restructured contract works for both he and the Philadelphia Eagles and although he wants to start again at some point, he loves being in Philadelphia and is happy to back up Carson Wentz when he is healthy enough to resume the starting role.

Foles on Tuesday called it a "crazy situation" to go from Super Bowl MVP to backup the next season but repeatedly called the Eagles' locker room a "special place" in explaining why the "unique" situation works.

"Do I want to lead a team again? Absolutely," Foles told reporters. "But am I trying to run away and do that right now? Well if it presents itself and that works out, then fine, I'll live in that moment. But at the same time, I'm so grateful to be a part of this organization."

Foles said he wasn't worried about trade rumors as it's not worth worrying about something he can't control. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said at last month's owners meetings that Foles won't be traded.

He agreed to the restructured contract last week, a deal that includes a $2 million signing bonus, incentives if he starts and hits certain benchmarks, and a mutual option for 2019. Foles was in the final year of his contract and was scheduled to make a base salary of $4 million this season.

"It was sort of a mutual thing," Foles told reporters. "We had been talking about it, just because of the situation we're in. The contract, if you really analyze it, it's really a good, good contract. It benefits me; it also benefits the team, as well. They have an option on me. We were able to basically create something that protected me and protected the team, because it is a unique situation we're in now."

Wentz has set the 2018 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6, as his target return date from a torn left ACL and LCL suffered in December. Speaking to the media last week, Wentz said he is in the "running progression" stage of his rehab and is "feeling good with where I'm at" on the comeback trail.